diskgolfer in  
Software Engineer  

'Godfather of AI' quits Google

https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/1/23706311/hinton-godfather-of-ai-threats-fears-warnings



Interesting move here. For the most part, it definitely sounds like he has some concerns about AI overall, but it also seems like he really just left Google so that he could talk about it without damaging Google's reputation.

Nobody wants to be another Oppenheimer.

Nobody wants to be another Oppenheimer.

Geoffrey Hinton, whose trailblazing work on neural networks won him the ‘Nobel Prize of computing’ has quit Google to speak freely about the risks of AI now that Google and Microsoft on locked in fierce competition that might be impossible to stop.

theverge.com
8
5543
Sort by:
Batman1Hardware Engineer  
Openhimner was the first name that came to my mind too.. but I think mostly it's done now. The more important question is most of the people are seeing chat gpt better than bard, what is Google hiding under it's sleeve that senior people are leaving after seeing it's capabilities
6
TBirdSoftware Engineer  
You took the words right out of my mouth. What are these people seeing? Remember the first guy Lemoine that left claiming their LaMDE model was sentient?
4

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,447