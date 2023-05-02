diskgolfer in
'Godfather of AI' quits Google
https://www.theverge.com/2023/5/1/23706311/hinton-godfather-of-ai-threats-fears-warnings
Interesting move here. For the most part, it definitely sounds like he has some concerns about AI overall, but it also seems like he really just left Google so that he could talk about it without damaging Google's reputation.
Batman1Hardware Engineer
Openhimner was the first name that came to my mind too.. but I think mostly it's done now. The more important question is most of the people are seeing chat gpt better than bard, what is Google hiding under it's sleeve that senior people are leaving after seeing it's capabilities
TBirdSoftware Engineer
You took the words right out of my mouth. What are these people seeing? Remember the first guy Lemoine that left claiming their LaMDE model was sentient?
