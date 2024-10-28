JustToPree1 in
How much mobiliy is there within tech
I am in the early stages of my career currently focused on full stack dev but I am wondering how easy is it to move across different areas of tech which are distantly related later in your career, e.g. front-end dev to DevOps.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Mobility within tech is relatively high. A lot of software engineers transition between different specializations over the course of their careers. However, the ease of moving from one domain to another depends on a few key factors like skill overlap, market demand, and your willingness to learn so as long as you have the right balance of these things it probably wouldn't be too bad to switch. Also, anecdotally, I feel like it'd be easier to switch to different specialities in a Fortune 500 company that specifically isn't Big Tech. I say this because my guess there is that Big Tech has an easier time sourcing top-tier talent for any eng related role, possibly making it not as open to moving people around within the company compared to another F500 company that's large enough to have these different roles but doesn't exactly source the best of the best.
JustToPree1
Makes a lot of sense, thanks a lot
