Feeling disrespected after promotion to senior software engineer

Hey everyone. I recently got a long-awaited promotion to Senior Software Engineer (woop woop). I am a little hurt that it took two years at working at this level to get the promotion (leading and organizing entire timelines for projects, being the go-to person for my part of the platform, being the default/defacto person to go to for front end word, etc), but he it is what is it.





I feel most disrespected with a salary bump that is not even inflation (approximately a 5% raise). I understand that I am lucky to have a job in this crazy climate, and I am honored to be one of the 10 people to get a promotion this year. However, I was looking for... something more than 5%? We haven't gotten any salary adjustments in the last two years, and not to get this salary adjustment after a big promotion to senior seems like a slap in the face.





What do you all think? Am I being selfish, or were my expectations too high, or something else? The market is very different than it was during the pandemic.





Update 10/28: If you have any questions please post below. It seems like I should start Leetcoding again.





Old Salary: 150k

New Salary: 158.4k (a little more than 5%)

Location: San Francisco Bay Area