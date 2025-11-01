So the AWS Outage…

I’m sure many of us are either working at Amazon or a company that utilizes AWS. And saw the amount of large companies taken down by the outage to us-east-1.





My question to any solution architects out there is, shouldn’t these companies in theory have had a disaster recovery strategy in place? One of the key advantages of the cloud is high availability through global infrastructure. The way I understand it, each region is isolated, so us-east-1 going down shouldn’t affect us-west, eu, etc. from what I saw internally, that was true.





If that’s the case, did these companies like Reddit, Snapchat, Spotify, Discord, etc. just think that disaster recovery was too costly (I.e. having a duplicate infrastructure in another region just wasn’t worth the cost)? Or was something else going on?