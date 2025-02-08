Deloitte Specialist Senior - AI & Data Operations

Hi! In the next few days I will be receiving an offer from Deloitte for a Specialist Senior position as a SWE on their AI & Data team. I have 5 YOE and a masters degree in Comp Sci with a focus in AI / ML.





I have been told by a peer that declined a similar offer that Deloitte is notorious for lowballing tech positions. Does anyone have experience with a Deloitte offer and or negotiation?





I have another offer from a different company for a fullstack position at 170k, but I would prefer an AI/ML position.





Going into this my ideal salary for this position at Deloitte was around 180k or more, but I was told to expect an offer starting at 130k...





Any advice or insight would be greatly appreciated!