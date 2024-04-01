kasperskyhackfi in
o9 solutions
I've an offer from o9solutions.com. Can someone throw some light on company's prospects and work life balance?
Need some opinions to help with my decision.
2
1121
Sort by:
FrankieDaSoftware Engineer
I've heard pretty good things about them but don't have first-hand experience. What have you heard so far? Have you had a chance to talk with your hiring manager or other potential team members about it all?
kasperskyhackfiSecurity Analyst
Yes I did, wasn't able to gather a lot of info, but it seems like a promising data analytics startup. they've been in business since 2009 and recently raised series c funding. I wanted to double click before I join.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519