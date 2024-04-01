kasperskyhackfi in  
Security Analyst  

o9 solutions

I've an offer from o9solutions.com. Can someone throw some light on company's prospects and work life balance?

Need some opinions to help with my decision.

FrankieDaSoftware Engineer  
I've heard pretty good things about them but don't have first-hand experience. What have you heard so far? Have you had a chance to talk with your hiring manager or other potential team members about it all?
kasperskyhackfiSecurity Analyst  
Yes I did, wasn't able to gather a lot of info, but it seems like a promising data analytics startup. they've been in business since 2009 and recently raised series c funding. I wanted to double click before I join.

