tropr in
Best PM Interview Prep Resources for FAANG?
I’ve got interviews lined up at Meta, Amazon, and Uber.
Would love to hear what’s worked best for folks prepping for L5/L6 PM loops, especially for Product Sense and Execution rounds.
3
434
Sort by:
yinuProduct Manager
Use a mix. Product Alliance for structure and company-specific rubrics. Checked out their recent AI modules, solid stuff. . Mock with friends or use igotanoffer. Pick yourself up if you don’t get an offer and start again.
5
delapProduct Manager
Amazon’s Execution round and Meta’s Product Sense are where most people get tripped. Product Alliance can help with that. Mocking really helps too, but you have to be ready to put in the work.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
765,836