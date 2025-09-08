HardworkerEngineer99 in  
Software Engineer  

Google Team Match, How Managers Select?

For whom who managed to get selected by a manager and passed Google Team Match, 

Can you share why your manager selected you? 
And fit call details?

For what reasons managers might not be interested,


roy1141Software Engineer at Google 
What helped me was telling my recruiter clearly what kind of work I wanted. Managers are more likely to engage if they know you’re genuinely interested in their space rather than just trying to land any role.
2

