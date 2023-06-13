James077o in
Job offer
I just got an offer in colorado for an entry full stack developer posistion. My base is 65k but i want at least 70k. Any negotiation advice to get my desired amount?
1
916
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I'd say just ask and see if you can get the $70k. For an increase that little, there might be flexibility. Just be gracious in how you ask, say something like market rate seems to pay a bit higher, etc. and see what they come back with.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,471