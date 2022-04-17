19g618l1gi3wmp in
Downleveled by Meta from E5 to E4
I was downleveled only because in my behavioral they said I didnt have enough project leadership. Has anyone been able to reverse this by requesting another behavioral or something? I just spoke about 1 project but there are multiple other options i could use if given the chance
Unfortunately don't think this is reversible. You'll have to wait the grace period to re-apply to get to the higher level. It may be possible if you get a competing offer at the E5 equivalent, but you'll likely still have to re-interview
