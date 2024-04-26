ZTrope90 in  
FCC votes to restore Net Neutrality

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/25/technology/fcc-net-neutrality-open-internet.html


Non-Paywalled: https://archive.li/ITyf1


This is an interesting one to me, I know it'll take a long time for it to have a significant negative outcome for Comcast/Xfinity (if it does at all), but I hate them so much, I'll always root for their downfall.

5
4826
CholojuanitoML / AI  
This and voiding non-competes. Must be an election year.
16

