ZTrope90 in
FCC votes to restore Net Neutrality
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/25/technology/fcc-net-neutrality-open-internet.html
Non-Paywalled: https://archive.li/ITyf1
This is an interesting one to me, I know it'll take a long time for it to have a significant negative outcome for Comcast/Xfinity (if it does at all), but I hate them so much, I'll always root for their downfall.
5
4826
Sort by:
CholojuanitoML / AI
This and voiding non-competes. Must be an election year.
16
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,539