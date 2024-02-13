J P in
Career Path - Next?
With AI and ML, the trend in job market is quickly changing. The common developer roles are now going slowing absolute. Recently with high interest rates, more development and testing jobs are either going to offshore market like Vietnam, and India from developed countries.
What are the next trend and how to make transition towards this?
1
1576
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
I don't think they'll be going obsolete if you learn how to use the tools. There's still always need someone to 'direct' the tools. Learn how to use AI and stay above the tide.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482