Did great in OA, crashed in final. Are interviews just random now?
I passed the OA and got positive feedback in the tech rounds, but the final was a disaster. It turned into a mix of vague behavioral questions and a debugging puzzle on a corner case I’d never seen before. The interviewer barely seemed interested.
It feels like there’s no consistency anymore one round is structured, the next feels improvised. Is this level of unpredictability just part of the process now?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Interviews can feel random, but that’s usually because each interviewer brings their own focus. Some care about fundamentals, others about communication or problem solving under uncertainty. What’s really being tested is how you handle ambiguity and think out loud when the problem isn’t straightforward. It’s rarely perfectly fair, but expecting variability and showing calm reasoning is often what makes the difference.
