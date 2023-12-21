Daftmind in  
Frontend Software Engineer  

Tesla no longer providing merit-based stock awards

Non-Paywalled: https://archive.ph/yWXMK


Seems like Tesla isn't giving out merit-based stock awards anymore. They still provided cost of living adjustments and refreshers for folks who have run into the end of their initial 4-year vest, but the additional merit-based rewards are gone.


They cite "challenging economic conditions" despite TSLA stock rising over 80% over the last year.

ZTrope90Product Designer  
How much do you think the Cybertrunk fumble impacted their projections lol

