How much do research scientists get paid in comparison to regular eng?

Curious how much of a premium research scientists get especially since those ML roles are the wave nowadays. Do they always get the top end of the band?
You can view research scientist salaries here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/title/research-scientist?country=254

More so than them getting paid in the 90th percentile of the band, I feel these roles start at a higher level. The entry level role will typically require a PhD and it will start at L4 instead of L3 for new grad. And of course accompanying that level is a higher pay band overall.
