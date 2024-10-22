rocklinherd in
How much do research scientists get paid in comparison to regular eng?
Curious how much of a premium research scientists get especially since those ML roles are the wave nowadays. Do they always get the top end of the band?
More so than them getting paid in the 90th percentile of the band, I feel these roles start at a higher level. The entry level role will typically require a PhD and it will start at L4 instead of L3 for new grad. And of course accompanying that level is a higher pay band overall.