20 y/o ex-pre-med → CS student at WGU. Lonely, grinding, and looking for mentorship/community.
I’m 20 and currently majoring in Computer Science at Western Governors University. I actually started out pre-med because of family pressure taking 21 credits a semester just to live up to expectations. I managed to get a med school acceptance letter this last cycle and I realized I couldn’t see myself going through with it. So I walked away. Enrolled in WGU for CS instead. It felt like the boldest (and scariest) move I’ve ever made. Now I’m on track to finish my degree in about 9 months. I landed a part-time help desk job at a small firm to pay the bills and get some IT experience, and in my free time I’m grinding through neetcode150 and building projects for my resume. But honestly? It’s been really lonely. I don’t have friends in tech, no mentors, no industry connections. I put my projects on my resume but rarely get responses. It sometimes feels like I’m shouting into the void. If anyone here knows of communities where beginners can meet developers, get mentorship, or even just not feel so alone while grinding I’d be so grateful. I’d also love feedback on projects, mock interviews, or just general career advice from people who’ve been where I am. Thanks for reading and thank you if you have any wisdom to share. Even a kind word would mean a lot right now.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
First off, respect for making that switch. Walking away from medicine after an acceptance takes courage, and the fact that you’re grinding through CS this early shows you’ve got resilience. The loneliness is real though. Tech can feel isolating if you don’t have a network. A few practical places to find community: join the CS Career Hackers or Tech Interview Pro Discords (quick google search and you can find these), hop into r/cscareerquestions and r/leetcode where people share projects and do mock interviews, and check out local meetups on Meetup.com for coding groups in your city. A local hack-a-thon could also be a good chance to meet people in similar situations to you. If you want more mentorship, platforms like ADPList let you book free sessions with industry professionals who’ve been in your shoes. Keep sharing your work (GitHub, LinkedIn, even small blog posts) and that visibility will snowball over time! You’re definitely not alone, even if it feels like it right now. Good luck man, we're rooting for you
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Adding onto this, check out some open source communities. Even contributing small fixes gets you mentorship by reviewing PRs with more senior engineers, and it’s a great way to meet devs worldwide.
