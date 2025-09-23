20 y/o ex-pre-med → CS student at WGU. Lonely, grinding, and looking for mentorship/community.

I’m 20 and currently majoring in Computer Science at Western Governors University. I actually started out pre-med because of family pressure taking 21 credits a semester just to live up to expectations. I managed to get a med school acceptance letter this last cycle and I realized I couldn’t see myself going through with it. So I walked away. Enrolled in WGU for CS instead. It felt like the boldest (and scariest) move I’ve ever made. Now I’m on track to finish my degree in about 9 months. I landed a part-time help desk job at a small firm to pay the bills and get some IT experience, and in my free time I’m grinding through neetcode150 and building projects for my resume. But honestly? It’s been really lonely. I don’t have friends in tech, no mentors, no industry connections. I put my projects on my resume but rarely get responses. It sometimes feels like I’m shouting into the void. If anyone here knows of communities where beginners can meet developers, get mentorship, or even just not feel so alone while grinding I’d be so grateful. I’d also love feedback on projects, mock interviews, or just general career advice from people who’ve been where I am. Thanks for reading and thank you if you have any wisdom to share. Even a kind word would mean a lot right now.