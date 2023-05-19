Levels Resume review service

Gruman in
Anyone get good results from the levels.fyi resume review. Particularly for a SEM but also for SWE?
Tc 205k
Software Engineering Manager
Yes! I had a great session with the coach and ended up using the resume to get an offer for an EM at Google. You submit your resume into a google doc and then on the call, the coach will run through your objectives and help explain how to frame your resume for it. For me, I was missing a lot of the people-management bullet points that EMs would need, so it was nice to get the insight from them about what recruiters look for and how they use resumes. I say it's definitely worth it.
Brian
Thanks for sharing! I'm glad you had a good experience! @OP - We're offering a quick free consultation now as well! It'll help determine if our service would be a good fit for you and help you understand how we can help out. Check it out in the "How do I book" question of our FAQ! https://www.levels.fyi/services/resume/ If you have any questions or curiosities about the services, please feel free to let me know as well.
