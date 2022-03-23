19g615l10zavsz in
Getting Referrals Tips
Hi All,
I am hoping to start applying for Grad roles soon. I have seen its very beneficial to have people to vouch for you almost.
Any tips on getting referrals for different companies?
Thanks!
coffeeplsSolution Architect
Reaching out to people on LinkedIn and requesting to learn more about the work they do at a company you’re interested in doing has worked out pretty well for me. I found it to be a great way to build my network in a more sincere way than just asking them for a referral in a “cold-call” manner.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
A few people actually reached out to me just to connect over similarities. For the ones that I felt a connection with and they showed an interest in the company, I offered to submit a referral. LinkedIn is great!
