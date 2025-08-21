theras in
Zuckerberg freezes Superintelligence hiring
WSJ just reported that Meta is freezing AI hiring after the crazy spending spree that Zuck has been on when hiring for his Superintelligence team.
https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/meta-ai-hiring-freeze-fda6b3c4?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAhLA73_oujx8uSebD8pFpgmEfkthT8TD0m8sCJGh07G10zJxnGPdn-MIPhAfQ4%3D&gaa_ts=68a76fc1&gaa_sig=Ya8G-SBSjsMhypFk5tJTEj95lY2EvTyRxCsV3KMqaGCTUP3PcCLry3xF2Kd9wKdM2c-dZsiHgmjf9-ec_N3sfQ%3D%3D
jfzSoftware Engineer
Headline is borderline clickbait. They simply finished the initial staffing for the org. Now they have to start executing and if further growth makes sense, they’ll resume hiring in the future. Why is this even a story?
MLE3760ML / AI
Shit journalists desperately trying to stay relevant I guess.
