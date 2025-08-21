Zuckerberg freezes Superintelligence hiring

WSJ just reported that Meta is freezing AI hiring after the crazy spending spree that Zuck has been on when hiring for his Superintelligence team.





https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/meta-ai-hiring-freeze-fda6b3c4?gaa_at=eafs&gaa_n=ASWzDAhLA73_oujx8uSebD8pFpgmEfkthT8TD0m8sCJGh07G10zJxnGPdn-MIPhAfQ4%3D&gaa_ts=68a76fc1&gaa_sig=Ya8G-SBSjsMhypFk5tJTEj95lY2EvTyRxCsV3KMqaGCTUP3PcCLry3xF2Kd9wKdM2c-dZsiHgmjf9-ec_N3sfQ%3D%3D