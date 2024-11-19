dontbother in  
Hardware Engineer  

Arm principal eng in software.. what to expect ?

What would be a good base + RSU combo?

TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer  
For the record, are you referring to Arm Holdings, the company? If so, it looks like for Grade 6 Principal Engs we're seeing median salaries of around ~200k base and ~120k stock, which is lower than all of the options you have listed which is why I was looking for clarification on "Arm" here.
BsellfishHardware Engineer at Arm 
TG wrong..

Arm principal engr 300 base eezypeezy (me G5)
And 250+ stocks prolly

