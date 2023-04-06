konpeki in
Google and Amazon struggling to lay off European workers
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-04-06/google-and-amazon-struggle-to-lay-off-workers-in-europe#xj4y7vzkg?leadSource=uverify%20wall
Thought this was interesting. Basically, European labor laws are so much tighter, creating a lot more hoops to jump through to go through layoffs.
bcnecoProgram Manager
I have a friend who's an HR Partner who supports a Europe-based team for Amazon and she was telling me that the process is really intense to go through layoffs and that she has to like facilitate these meetings where the employee gets a chance to defend their position/role. Not too sure of the details, but it's definitely a lot more complex than just cutting off people's logins and saying 'bye' like in the US
sweeperrrSoftware Engineer
This is a great thing
