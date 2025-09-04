Atlassian acquires The Browser Company

"Today, The Browser Company of New York is entering into an agreement to be acquired by Atlassian for $610M in an all-cash transaction.





We will operate independently, with Dia as our focus. Our objective is to bring Dia to the masses."





Lots of discussion on x/twitter about whether or not this is a positive for The Browser Company. The CEO's tweet about the news mentions that the company will operate independently, but people are skeptical over whether that'll remain the case in the long run under Atlassian.





Official tweet here: https://x.com/browsercompany/status/1963579501129978167