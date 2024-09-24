iterate in
Remote makes it easier to offshore
I for one think the push for remote has made offshoring us easier. I’d much rather a required 5 day RTO than be replace by people overseas.
I see 5 day RTO as the company creating jobs that can’t be offshored. So stop complaining before they make everyone remote.
Have you tried applying for all remote positions? They’re the hardest to get. Literally everyone in the world applies for them.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
I think Google is one example of a company with an increasingly strict RTO regime that is also offshoring. I think your premise that fully in person jobs "can't" be offshored is wrong - companies will absolutely lay you off and send that work overseas if they decide it's worth it. My thoughts on offshoring are 1) shareholders are hell bent on pressing executive management to find out just how deeply they can cut costs without tanking the share price (looking at you, Boeing and Crowdstrike) 2) the generation of executive management we have now doesn't remember the offshoring craze that came en vogue around the time of the dot com collapse, and thus they're unfamiliar with some of the risks, lessons learned, etc. from that era 3) there's more broadly a category error going on where executive management treats software engineering as fungible factory work, instead of as the craft/apprenticeship work it currently is
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah "offshoring" being a defense of RTO is not the right target at all. Companies were offshoring long before remote work became widely accepted. Companies will look for anything they can to cut down profits and if they can get the same quality or produce the same results with cheaper labor, they're going to do it. If you want to be mad at losing your job, be mad at the culture and executive leadership, don't be mad at foreign workers who are also just trying to take care of their families.
