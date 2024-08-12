tumcooker123 in
Next career track?!
Hi All,
I have been working at a semi conductor company for past 2+ years debugging platforms. I am specifically in the trace/debug team. If you would want to make progress and step to the next phase of career, what area would be the best choice in the same field ?
cheesymanHardware Engineer
Is that your total years of experience? Or just at the semiconductor company?
tumcooker123Hardware Engineer
Just in that company
