Employment Terminated - What To Tell Interviewers?
Today my employment was terminated due to admitting to looking at images (you know the ones) using company equipment. I assume every interviewer is going to ask why I'm not currently employed. What can I tell them? A lie? I got laid off? The truth?
ChessTaki88
If I'm being honest, I would absolutely lie and not feel bad about it at all. Assuming you learned your lesson, just saying things like "Oh the company wasn't a great fit for me, so I'm looking for a new role where I can make the company fit a priority."
