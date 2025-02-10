theras in
Elon Musk bids $97.4B for OpenAI
"A consortium of investors led by Elon Musk is offering $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, upping the stakes in his battle with Sam Altman over the company behind ChatGPT.
Musk’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, said he submitted the bid to OpenAI’s board of directors Monday."
Nah this is crazy. The Trump/Elon tandem is gonna take over America on both the government and corporation side 😭
What do y'all think?
17
10526
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Never was a big fan of Elon, even before his Nazi salute, but this is an interesting development considering his close ties with the government now. I wonder what's gonna happen
19
About
Public
Tech
Members
705,148