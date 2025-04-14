Oracle OCI IC3 Offer – Feedback on Compensation and Hike Policy

Hi folks,

I recently cleared all rounds for an IC3 role at Oracle (OCI team) and received the following offer:

Fixed CTC (India): ₹46 LPA

₹46 LPA RSUs: $30,000 worth, vesting 40/30/20/10 over 4 years

$30,000 worth, vesting 40/30/20/10 over 4 years Remote work allowed

No joining bonus

I have ~10.5 years of backend experience (Java, Spring Boot, Microservices, Kafka, platform systems), and my current CTC is ~₹42.5 LPA(33.5fix+4var+5stocks) including stock.

Oracle is expecting a 1-month joining, while my current notice period is 2 months.

One concern:





As we know, Oracle typically does not provide salary hikes for at least 2 years, so I want to make sure I’m negotiating fairly now.

Would love input on:

Is ₹46 LPA fixed + $30K RSUs reasonable for IC3 in OCI?

is it possible they provide more RSU in between based of performace instead of hike?

Does the remote option affect salary bands?

is it low ball for me as per hike and considering for next 2 years

Appreciate any insight from those who’ve gone through similar situation recently 🙏