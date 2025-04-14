KG007 in
Oracle OCI IC3 Offer – Feedback on Compensation and Hike Policy
Hi folks,
I recently cleared all rounds for an IC3 role at Oracle (OCI team) and received the following offer:
- Fixed CTC (India): ₹46 LPA
- RSUs: $30,000 worth, vesting 40/30/20/10 over 4 years
- Remote work allowed
- No joining bonus
I have ~10.5 years of backend experience (Java, Spring Boot, Microservices, Kafka, platform systems), and my current CTC is ~₹42.5 LPA(33.5fix+4var+5stocks) including stock.
Oracle is expecting a 1-month joining, while my current notice period is 2 months.
One concern:
As we know, Oracle typically does not provide salary hikes for at least 2 years, so I want to make sure I’m negotiating fairly now.
Would love input on:
- Is ₹46 LPA fixed + $30K RSUs reasonable for IC3 in OCI?
- is it possible they provide more RSU in between based of performace instead of hike?
- Does the remote option affect salary bands?
- is it low ball for me as per hike and considering for next 2 years
Appreciate any insight from those who’ve gone through similar situation recently 🙏
SolidOrcaSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Thanks for sharing the details. Overall, the offer seems decent for an IC3 role at Oracle OCI, especially with remote flexibility included. That said, you're right to flag the hike situation. Oracle has a known pattern of being conservative with raises for the first 1–2 years, so your instinct to negotiate now is valid. The ₹46 LPA fixed seems okay if you're optimizing for stability, but it’s not a massive jump from your current CTC, especially considering the hike freeze. The RSU vesting is a bit back-loaded too (only 10% in year 4), so actual short-term value is limited unless you stay long-term. If you're planning to stay for 2+ years, pushing for either a stronger fixed comp or more RSUs upfront would be worth trying. Remote shouldn’t impact comp at OCI India much, but it never hurts to confirm.
therasSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Agree with this take. The offer isn’t bad, but the concern about stagnation in comp growth is real. If Oracle isn’t known for regular hikes, then your best shot is to front-load your compensation as much as you can now. Also co-sign the point about the RSU structure—it looks decent on paper, but the back-weighted vesting means it’s not as valuable early on. If you’re confident about staying for at least 3 years, it could pay off, but otherwise, negotiating for more fixed comp now might give you more immediate upside.
