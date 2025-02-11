How to get promete and high salary

inorio in  
18 hours ago

How to get promoted and high salary

I live in Japan, Japanese and I am an infrastructure and software engineer at a Japanese company.

I have been trying to get promoted at my current company, but the traditional promotion process makes it difficult. I also feel that engineers are undervalued here, so I want to move to a better company.

My goal is to join a GAFAM company, earn a higher salary, and work on more fulfilling projects.

What steps should I take to achieve this?

Recently, I had an online interview for an Amazon software engineer position but was rejected.
17 hours ago
I've heard the Japan work culture can be tough, so I can't say I'm surprised by the difficulty promoting. Unfortunately, there's no secret to getting into FAANG. Just continue to apply and work on your coding to pass the assessments.
