How to get promete and high salary





I have been trying to get promoted at my current company, but the traditional promotion process makes it difficult. I also feel that engineers are undervalued here, so I want to move to a better company.





My goal is to join a GAFAM company, earn a higher salary, and work on more fulfilling projects.





What steps should I take to achieve this?





Recently, I had an online interview for an Amazon software engineer position but was rejected.

I live in Japan, Japanese and I am an infrastructure and software engineer at a Japanese company.