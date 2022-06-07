Interest in Kubernetes?

c8kquncpq06 in
Karpenter is an autoscaling solution that aims to simplify Kubernetes infrastructure by automating node scaling up and down... "the right nodes at the right time."
Kubernetes Autoscaling with Karpenter: DevOps and Docker Live Show (Ep 173)
https://www.linkedin.com/events/kubernetesautoscalingwithkarpen6939565312317026304/
Thought this might be interesting to some people here.
yqr7ssk9dDSoftware Engineer
Been thinking about moving into DevOps actually. Thanks for the share. Might check it out.
