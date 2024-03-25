Antin in
Hey,
I've been a staff engineer now for a few years, and I like a lot of mentoring, helping folks to grow their careers. And overall it feels like lately, I doing a lot of EM work which gives me satisfaction.
Soon I need to work on next level to promoted to Sr Staff and now I'm doubt if I need to invest into it or do pivot.
TC: $650k
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
High level IC's are generally much _more_ immune to layoffs than middle managers. Especially in this last downturn I saw managers struggle to get rehired while companies actually shifted hiring to only hire senior talent (no more or fewer juniors). There's pros and cons of each in terms of kind of work but also think about the defensibility of the role.
