Life at Reddit in Sales

Hi! Anyone have insight inyo culture at reddit? Would you recommend? How does Reddit sales stack in conparison to the likes of Meta or LinkedIn
Account Manager
Chicago
Total per year
$201K
Level
4
Base
$161K
Total stock grant
$10K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
9 Years
StinkbugAccount Manager
I have a colleague over there who said things are fairly tough, they've been making a big push for their IPO so there's a lot of pressure to meet metrics, etc. He said he still generally enjoys it, but it can be stressful at times.
