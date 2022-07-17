19g615l16en3hg in
Google Slowing Hiring - Thoughts?
https://fortune.com/2022/07/12/read-google-ceo-sundar-pichais-email-to-staff-on-plans-to-slow-hiring-after-adding-10000-employees-in-q2-were-not-immune-to-economic-headwinds
Is this a full-on freeze or is there still a chance for new hires this year? Thoughts?
19g615l16x8854Full-Stack Software Engineer
Confusing, I had a recruiter reach out and said there's roles open, it's up to me to kick off the process. Now I'm not so sure.
19g614l3oi7biiProduct Manager
Same
