Salary expectation - IT Manager
Wondering about the salary scale that I can get.
My experience is:
2 years as a System Administrator in a small startup
IT manager for 4 years in a large corporate.
50% hands on, site ownership (180~ employees) as one man show and working along team leaders overseas around complicated projects.
Thanks for advising.
Error808Software Engineering Manager
There's a lot of other considerations to make like what size of company you're trying to work in, your location, etc. I would guess you could range anywhere from like $75k-$150k+ TC
