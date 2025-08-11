XYZ24680 in
Poll
Is ML Getting Oversaturated? Cloud vs. ML Career Discussion for Students & Fresh Grads
Hey everyone! I wanted to get your thoughts on a few things related to Machine Learning, Data Science, and Cloud Computing, especially for fresh grads and students nearing graduation:
💬 Discussion Questions:
- Do you think the field of Machine Learning and Data Science is becoming overly saturated, especially for entry-level jobs?
- How is the job market currently treating fresh graduates in ML/DS without much industry experience?
- In the next 5 years, do you expect the demand for ML professionals to rise further or will competition keep increasing and make it harder to break in?
- Would you recommend someone with average academic performance but interest in ML/DS to pursue this field seriously?
- Should students consider going for Cloud Computing fields instead, since they're usually easier to break into and face less competition, even though they offer slightly lower compensation?
- If someone is 1 year away from graduation and plans to pursue a master's degree — but ML/DS opportunities are very limited in their country or region — which field should they start focusing on now to improve their chances for a strong international career (Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity, etc.)?
- Which field has the potential for the highest salary at its peak — Machine Learning/Data Science or Cloud Computing?
- Is Cloud Computing generally easier to learn and enter compared to ML/Data Science, especially for students from non-CS backgrounds?
- Which domain currently offers more job openings globally — ML/DS or Cloud Computing?
- In terms of career growth, which path scales faster: becoming a senior ML engineer or a senior cloud engineer/architect?
- Which field allows for easier remote work or freelancing opportunities: ML/DS or Cloud Computing?
- Which field has a better balance of work-life and job stability in the long run?
Quick Poll: If you had to choose today, which path would you pick (or recommend)? Dropping the interest thing .
Closed
40 participants
3
1231
Sort by:
viablethreadSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Cloud computing has a lower barrier to entry compared to ML and more entry-level postings globally. If you get good with AWS, Azure, or GCP and pair that with infrastructure-as-code and basic security skills, you can get into solid roles faster. Once you’re in the industry, it’s easier to pivot into ML later if that’s still the long-term goal.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,521