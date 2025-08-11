Is ML Getting Oversaturated? Cloud vs. ML Career Discussion for Students & Fresh Grads

Poll

Hey everyone! I wanted to get your thoughts on a few things related to Machine Learning, Data Science, and Cloud Computing, especially for fresh grads and students nearing graduation:

💬 Discussion Questions:

Do you think the field of Machine Learning and Data Science is becoming overly saturated, especially for entry-level jobs? How is the job market currently treating fresh graduates in ML/DS without much industry experience? In the next 5 years, do you expect the demand for ML professionals to rise further or will competition keep increasing and make it harder to break in? Would you recommend someone with average academic performance but interest in ML/DS to pursue this field seriously? Should students consider going for Cloud Computing fields instead, since they're usually easier to break into and face less competition, even though they offer slightly lower compensation? If someone is 1 year away from graduation and plans to pursue a master's degree — but ML/DS opportunities are very limited in their country or region — which field should they start focusing on now to improve their chances for a strong international career (Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity, etc.)? Which field has the potential for the highest salary at its peak — Machine Learning/Data Science or Cloud Computing? Is Cloud Computing generally easier to learn and enter compared to ML/Data Science, especially for students from non-CS backgrounds? Which domain currently offers more job openings globally — ML/DS or Cloud Computing? In terms of career growth, which path scales faster: becoming a senior ML engineer or a senior cloud engineer/architect? Which field allows for easier remote work or freelancing opportunities: ML/DS or Cloud Computing? Which field has a better balance of work-life and job stability in the long run?

Quick Poll: If you had to choose today, which path would you pick (or recommend)? Dropping the interest thing .