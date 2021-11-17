PadThai in
What stacks do you use?
What stacks do you guys use? Any Python programmers out there (outside of AI and ML)? I haven't really seen job requirements that ask for Python for web dev, only AI and ML.
I use JavaScript (for React), but I sometimes wish to use Python! JavaScript can be beautiful at times but boy do I hate the this keyword especially when written inside a React class component. But eventually, I think I might go for Python.
6ym891ukphg5xkq
All Javascript stack – Node.js Backend, Next.js / React Frontend
PadThai
It's pretty cool that you're fullstack in JS. How do you like coding in JS?
