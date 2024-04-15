techleader777 in
Sr. Architect in Boston
Hi, I am newbie here. I have been at a company for more than 8 years. I work as a Sr. Architect in the Boston area. My comp. seems low for my role (and the amount of work I do). Current comp. is 183K with up to 5K bonuses, 4% match on 401(K) & some employee stock purchase options. Do you think $200K for a Sr. Architect is a fair compensation?
5
2767
Sort by:
19g615l21do5mjDevOps Engineer
Look at similar roles at similar companies on levels.fyi. That will give you an idea of where you stand in the market and help you figure out your next move. I don't know how the levels work at your company or how large it is, but $200k-$260k seems fair to me. Check the market rates though, it's not really about fairness.
2
techleader777Solution Architect
Okay thanks! Yeah the data is all over the place. But looks like I am at the bottom of the range for sure.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,538