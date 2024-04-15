Sr. Architect in Boston

Hi, I am newbie here. I have been at a company for more than 8 years. I work as a Sr. Architect in the Boston area. My comp. seems low for my role (and the amount of work I do). Current comp. is 183K with up to 5K bonuses, 4% match on 401(K) & some employee stock purchase options. Do you think $200K for a Sr. Architect is a fair compensation?