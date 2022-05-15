19g617l06yh949 in
Do companies still support relocating new design hires?
After the pandemic hit, I see a lot of companies going full-remote.
I want to apply to some other countries instead of Finland where I am currently based at (Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, US).
Are there any good (design culture wise) companies that you can recommend which offers relocation/ visa-sponsorship to design recruits?
Your help will be deeply appreciated as I cannot find good job portals with filter of relocation support 🙏
sinisterpixelProduct Designer
I think Apple provide relocation assistance after 1 year of being with the company abroad
