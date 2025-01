Do companies still support relocating new design hires?

After the pandemic hit, I see a lot of companies going full-remote.

I want to apply to some other countries instead of Finland where I am currently based at (Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia, US).

Are there any good (design culture wise) companies that you can recommend which offers relocation/ visa-sponsorship to design recruits?









Your help will be deeply appreciated as I cannot find good job portals with filter of relocation support ๐Ÿ™