4 day work week incoming? Billionaire hedge fund manager says so
"Billionaire financier and Mets owner Steve Cohen said he believes a four-day work week could soon be the norm — an idea that has also influenced his 2023 investment in golf startup league TGL."
He believes it's coming due to the progresses with AI. He's investing in leisure, travel, and non work experiences as a bet.
Steve runs the hedge fund Point72 and invests most of his own capital.
ferragamoSoftware Engineer
Yeah I guess no one really works Fridays anyway
