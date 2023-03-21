Keeno876 in
Are Machine Learning Engineers getting let go also in big tech?
Ive been studying an wanting to join the field. But should i just stay where i work now until the coast is clear?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
All of my ML friends have been safe so far. I think with the AI race going on, there'll be more demand for it
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah, as far as I've seen also, a lot of the companies going through layoffs are actually still continuing to hire AI/ML folks
