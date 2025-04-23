exploringsailor in
Poll
Forgo the big money in the big city?
Graduating mechanical engineer staring down two offers: $105k+ (overtime eligible) at a defense facility in Metro DC, or $70k at a defense company in Nevada.
DC seems like mostly run-of-the-mill engineering, while Nevada job is doing pretty unique work on bleeding edge defense tech.
There is a clear, defined path for advancement in Nevada but that salary is low. Less obvious progression in DC beyond entry>staff>senior.
Obviously, DC would connect me more with the larger defense industry. I'll be under some level of non-compete in Nevada.
Location-wise, the mountain west is way preferable for me compared to DC area.
Thoughts?
Select one
46 participants
5
2297
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Have you looked at housing? I'm not sure $105k goes very far in metro DC. Also, a friend who relocated last year had an extremely challenging time finding housing (like, months in airbnb and other temporary housing).
1
exploringsailorMechanical Engineering
Fortunately, this facility is about an hour outside in Maryland so housing (seems) available. Looking at $1600-$1700 for one bedroom apts
About
Public
Tech
Members
747,412