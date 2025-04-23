Forgo the big money in the big city?

Poll

Graduating mechanical engineer staring down two offers: $105k+ (overtime eligible) at a defense facility in Metro DC, or $70k at a defense company in Nevada.





DC seems like mostly run-of-the-mill engineering, while Nevada job is doing pretty unique work on bleeding edge defense tech.





There is a clear, defined path for advancement in Nevada but that salary is low. Less obvious progression in DC beyond entry>staff>senior.





Obviously, DC would connect me more with the larger defense industry. I'll be under some level of non-compete in Nevada.





Location-wise, the mountain west is way preferable for me compared to DC area.





Thoughts?