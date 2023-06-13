Gaafa in
Mid level Data scientist MAANG
i want to prepare for sr data scientist in MAANG companies. My background is in core ML, deeplearning, nlp etc.
I plan to target in around a year from now.
Does someone have any idea about the interview preparation or someone in these companies who would like to share some experience?
1
1660
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
There's a lot of MAANG interview resources out there, so I'd suggest searching around. Levels has some blog posts about it as well if you want to look at that. In any case, you'll want to ensure you understand STAR method interviewing, how data works, what kind of data these companies look for, etc. For Senior level roles, there's usually a high level of breadth/depth, so make sure you're comfortable and able to explain your skillset in that manner as well.
1
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204