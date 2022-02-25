19g615l02hdgin in
Google negotiation about unvested stock from previous company
Hello All,
I am negotiating with Google Zurich. I think my position is L5.
I have a significant amount of unvested stock from my current company. It's around annually 200. How can I ask them to give stock? Is it even possible?
Also, I will ask salary of 250. I am not sure is it too much.
undertoneSoftware Engineer
You absolutely can and should use your unvested stocks as leverage. You can use messaging like "I’ll be losing a good amount of unvested equity and bonuses from my current role. W.r.t unvested equity, I’m leaving [insert $$ here] behind in total unvested equity this year and about [insert $$] in a performance bonus. I know we cannot compare my current company and Google apples to apples, but it would make my transition much easier if we can get closer to my total comp expectations of [Total Comp Expectations]."
