Is it immoral to complain?

So I am in remote team and working as data scientist I have lead engineer but as PM as well. Recently we had 4 new hires and I was assigned to oversee and work with them. But most them are not available in office working hours. PM allowed them to work on their own time but due to this I can't really sync on ongoing projects, etas, progress or help them when they need or they do something wrong. I tried to be available for them all the time for 2 weeks but still they don't get it. And projects are now delayed, progress is halting and I can't really get my own stuff done since I have to show them how data should be curated.

And if something goes wrong they wait or notify about 10 hours late.





So should I bring this up to PM or my lead engineer about this or let it go as it is until they realize it since complaining might sound immoral for new hires.







