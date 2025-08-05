kvalon in
Is it immoral to complain?
So I am in remote team and working as data scientist I have lead engineer but as PM as well. Recently we had 4 new hires and I was assigned to oversee and work with them. But most them are not available in office working hours. PM allowed them to work on their own time but due to this I can't really sync on ongoing projects, etas, progress or help them when they need or they do something wrong. I tried to be available for them all the time for 2 weeks but still they don't get it. And projects are now delayed, progress is halting and I can't really get my own stuff done since I have to show them how data should be curated.
And if something goes wrong they wait or notify about 10 hours late.
So should I bring this up to PM or my lead engineer about this or let it go as it is until they realize it since complaining might sound immoral for new hires.
PaperPlanesProduct Manager at Facebook
You absolutely should bring this up. If it's delaying things and impacting your deliverables, then you should be bringing it up to explain why and figuring out a way to rework things.
1
PaperPlanesProduct Manager at Facebook
I should add that yeah, if you complain and say that they're lazy or just unavailable, then it could look bad. You should approach it from a business standpoint and say the current setup isn't working, explain why you're being delayed, and see what solutions there are. Make this more about your deliverables and your work instead of making it about the people or their schedules.
2
