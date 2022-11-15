xynaniz in
What should I expect from my internship?
Hi! Any advice for a first time intern? What kind of things should I focus on most to maximize my time at the company? I would love to get a return offer. Any experience or advice is appreciated.
Lqd9CiwFrontend Software Engineer
Be a professional. Show up on time. Communicate often and clearly. Be humble. Offer support when you can. The internship experience is an interview and you want to gracefully outshine the competition by being the best version of yourself as possible.
