UUIDTLV201 in
Multiple jobs on H1B
How are people able to do multiple jobs on H1B and still pay taxes on those ? Everybody I know are making bank in US ? How why is it rest of the world is not catching up with with compensation for so long ?
1
2435
Sort by:
whatever14Software Engineer
There is some concept of dual H1B. May be that is what some are doing or some are doing things illegally. In terms of compensation it is supply, demand. Companies so far wanted local folks where their company is and usually the markets in those places are supply constrained with multiple companies fighting for the same resources. Things are changing now, so god knows how it will be down the line.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,519