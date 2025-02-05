Job Search / Familiar Environments

notAFancyName in  
I am working in an Investment Bank for about 3.5 years now. I worked in 2 different teams. Team 1 (Back Office, about 2 years), Team 2 (Front Office, about 1.5 years). I have been promoted once in each team, so I guess that is enough to say people / management don't hate me.


I left Team 1 because of the crazy politics involved in the team, because of which I was not getting any dev work. Team 2 is Front Office and so, I was also expecting much better bonus.


Now in Team 2, I end up working a lot more. 10+ hrs a day easily, 12+ maybe like once in a week or two. I have never complained about over work in my career (I enjoy writing code and solving problems) but now I started to hate it because of poor management. I end up implementing the same stuff again and again (happening to all teammates almost all the time)


Now after 2 comp cycles, realised Team1 actually pays more significantly.


I want to understand your opinion if I am just being cry baby or this is just part of the corporate journey. or some way to evaluate such scenarios

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
Is Team 2 actually front office if they're getting paid less? Or did your front office team miss out on performance targets? While I personally find the front/mid/back office thing distasteful, I understand why investment banking takes this approach and I don't think it's wrong from a business outcomes perspective. However, if the actual compensation is better in the back office, then management has the strategy totally backwards - you're not supposed to incentivize back office work because it doesn't make you money! Outside of investment banking this sorta dynamic is more common than you think. Managers with more internal political power can steer higher performance ratings to their favored workers during year-end calibration meetings, and this can result in their teams getting larger raises, more promotions, etc. It's unfortunate but in some environments, your career trajectory depends in part on your manager's influence and you need to understand how much sway they have (or don't have) in order to fully understand your prospects.
2
notAFancyNameFull-Stack Software Engineer  
yeah, I am also surprised that Front Office gets paid less. About performance targets, they always announce that we have outperformed the previous quarter or previous years quarter. They don't even accept that they are paying less.

I can't have a direct conversation about the pay, as I can't tell "I know how much others are getting paid"

