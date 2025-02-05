Job Search / Familiar Environments

I am working in an Investment Bank for about 3.5 years now. I worked in 2 different teams. Team 1 (Back Office, about 2 years), Team 2 (Front Office, about 1.5 years). I have been promoted once in each team, so I guess that is enough to say people / management don't hate me.





I left Team 1 because of the crazy politics involved in the team, because of which I was not getting any dev work. Team 2 is Front Office and so, I was also expecting much better bonus.





Now in Team 2, I end up working a lot more. 10+ hrs a day easily, 12+ maybe like once in a week or two. I have never complained about over work in my career (I enjoy writing code and solving problems) but now I started to hate it because of poor management. I end up implementing the same stuff again and again (happening to all teammates almost all the time)





Now after 2 comp cycles, realised Team1 actually pays more significantly.





I want to understand your opinion if I am just being cry baby or this is just part of the corporate journey. or some way to evaluate such scenarios