what should be ideal salary when company is ready to pay 100k to trump
what should be ideal salary when company is ready to pay 100k to trump?
which means you are value a lot.
is 400k TC is good number or does it need to be 1M or more
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
That's honestly a good question. I'm not sure on the details of Trump's $100k fee, but if it's a 1 time fee rather than a recurring yearly fee or something, then I wonder if companies can lock someone into a multiple year contract or something to ensure they get at least a couple years before the engineer tries to look for work elsewhere. But to answer your original question, I'd definitely say $300k is probably a minimum here.
