Make the jump?
Considering making a jump from Walmart to Citi. Worried that comp isnt enough for the Dallas area considering that I'm coming from the Northwest Arkansas area. Anyone have experience joining Citi or moving to the Irving area?
Citi
C14 - SVP - Engineering Manager
Irving, TX
Total per year
$234K
Level
C14
Base
$180K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$54K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
Walmart
Senior Manager II
Bentonville, AR
Total per year
$213K
Level
76
Base
$131K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$32K
Years at company
8 Years
Years exp
15 Years
DeerfootTechnical Program Manager at Walmart
I don’t know where these fools who are commenting about Texas are coming from. Must be out of towners who moved here. I’ve lived here my whole life, yes summers are hot but summers are hot in Arkansas too. I lived there in college. Prop taxes are high but the money is spent well schools/parks/maintenance( unless you live in dallas county) 234 TC in DFW will get you a lot. I’m TC 220 family of 4 with two little ones and wife who’s stay at home mom. So single family income and we have great life - own our home got a couple cars. Texas is a great place to live and raise a family. It’s also massive state you just gotta drive a bit to get outdoors if you live in metroplex.
10
trough2crestMachine Learning Engineer
Had I started to live here just 5 years ago, I would say the low cost of houses (or shall I say, mansions) at that time would have offset the boring outdoor and extreme weather here, and call it was worth it. Now, at this time, if you want to buy a house in a good school district it is in in the north of 700k-800k. And the property tax of 2.3% on it is around 16,000. Moreover, not sure when the interest rate will come down. You will be getting a jumbo loan for houses with jumbo property taxes, and jumbo interests, with no beach to drive to nor any mountains, nor any good hiking trail. Forget about the weather - as said before, 1 month, may be twice a year, are the only good outdoor times. You cannot go to swimming pool in Summer because it is too hot, you cannot go to pool in winter because it is too cold. You can assume that the no state income tax benefit is completely drowned by the heavy property tax alone. Besides you can use many different deductions to reduce state income tax in other states.
So, bottom line is that the ship has sailed. May be we missed it by just 2-3 years.
4
