Pivoting to different roles
Hi there familiy! I hope you are doing good.
I'm in need of help/guidance/advice and I would like to get It from the community.
I'm Software Engineer with over 20y of experience. I'm neither back or front engineer nor I believe in these tags. I'm an old school cross-over engineer. I have played many roles and enjoyed all of them. However, given my interest in Architecure and distributed systems I naturally sided backend engineering.
I tried hard to became a legit Architect not just one who claims to be it on LinkedIn. But I didn't make it. My problem is, I'm starting to feel exhaust. The inner motivation is no longer that strong. The thing is I need to re-engage with my profession but I dont know exactly how.
I'm exploring disciplines other than development. For instance, SRE, Dev|ML ops, Cloud Engineering and Cybersecurity.
I would love to know about anyone here, who went througth the same situation. How did you pivot to one of the above roles (or any other)? What was the plan? How did you start? Do certificates help? Is there any Must-have?
Thank you in advance!
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Yeah, burnout after 20 years is real, especially when you’ve done a bit of everything. Pivoting to something like SRE, Cloud Engineering, or even Security can be a great way to refresh your relationship with tech while still using your existing strengths. SRE and Cloud roles in particular value deep systems thinking and debugging chops, which you probably already have from working on distributed systems. The transition path can look different depending on the role, but in general: Certs like AWS Solutions Architect, GCP Professional Cloud Architect, or basic SRE/DevOps ones (e.g., Terraform Associate, Linux Foundation certs) can help break into recruiter filters, especially if you’re lacking direct title experience. Projects matter more than certs when it comes to interviews. If you can spin up infra in Terraform or Helm, set up CI/CD pipelines, or monitor a containerized app with Prometheus and Grafana — document it. Don’t underestimate how useful your existing backend experience is. Cloud and DevOps teams often need folks who understand what's actually running in prod, not just how to deploy it. Most importantly, don’t rush the switch. Give yourself room to explore, take a course or two, and see which field actually re-energizes you.
Available_Manner668Security Software Engineer
+1 to certs helping open doors. I made the switch to Cloud Engineering after 10 years as a backend dev, and the AWS cert definitely made recruiters take me more seriously. Having a few small infra projects to show helped too.
