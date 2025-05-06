Pivoting to different roles

Hi there familiy! I hope you are doing good.

I'm in need of help/guidance/advice and I would like to get It from the community.

I'm Software Engineer with over 20y of experience. I'm neither back or front engineer nor I believe in these tags. I'm an old school cross-over engineer. I have played many roles and enjoyed all of them. However, given my interest in Architecure and distributed systems I naturally sided backend engineering.





I tried hard to became a legit Architect not just one who claims to be it on LinkedIn. But I didn't make it. My problem is, I'm starting to feel exhaust. The inner motivation is no longer that strong. The thing is I need to re-engage with my profession but I dont know exactly how.





I'm exploring disciplines other than development. For instance, SRE, Dev|ML ops, Cloud Engineering and Cybersecurity.





I would love to know about anyone here, who went througth the same situation. How did you pivot to one of the above roles (or any other)? What was the plan? How did you start? Do certificates help? Is there any Must-have?





Thank you in advance!