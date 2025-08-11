digitech in
Lam research levelling
Is Lam Research L5 (Staff) equivalent to senior manager in other companies?
Kindly share if anyone is able to get the levelling comparison of Lam with any other company.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
A little hard to say because the official level ladder isn't shown on the levels site, but since Lam starts entry level at L1 I'd say Staff is probably close to manager and not sr manager. Generally speaking, the levels go entry level -> software engineer -> senior engineer -> staff eng -> principal eng And usually the split toward manager vs IC tracks starts at the Staff level, so I'd say L5 is probably most equivalent to the first manager level and not sr manager just yet.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
This is a pretty solid breakdown. Tough to say exactly without the level ladder in front of me but yes, I'd say this is pretty accurate.
